Limerick Council outlines services still in place during coronavirus crisis

LIMERICK City and County Council has reiterated that its public offices remain closed in a bid to prevent the spread of Covid-19 coronavirus.

Staff from the local authority are continuing to work to provide essential services to the people of Limerick during this time, and can be contacted at 061-556000, by email on customerservices@limerick.ie, or online through the MyLimerick portal at www.limerick.ie.

However, a number of services have to be curtailed due to social/ physical distancing and other guidance from the government and health experts.

These include the maintenance of houses, housing aid grants, thermal upgrades, as well as street cleaning with reduced rosters in place.

Horse control remains in place ,but dog controls will only be as required on a call-out basis.

As for roads, there will only be an emergency maintenance, while housing allocations will only be done in emergency situations.

Parks remain open, but playgrounds and skate parks are closed. People are asked to respect social and physical distancing in these cases.

As for planning, applications can still be made, but processing them will take 23 days longer due to the outbreak.

Motor tax services can be done online or by post.

The council’s civic amenity sites in Kilmallock, Mungret and Newcastle West remain open to the public, operating their normal opening hours.

Burials in council-operated cemeteries are continuing as normal, however, strict physical distancing precautions are in place around open plots and access during burial is restricted.

Limerick Covid-19 Community Response continues to operate with volunteers around the city and county to help ensure that elderly and/ or vulnerable members of our community can access deliveries of groceries, medicine and fuels and can avail of social care supports, if needed.

The Limerick Covid-19 Community Response helpline number is 1800 832 005.