Supermac's outlets to close by Thursday

SUPERMAC'S is the latest restaurant group to announce it is closing its doors.

All outlets will be closed by Thursday, March 26, at 7pm.

It follows announcements made by McDonald's and Subway that they were closing this Monday. Limerick's Chicken Hut said they were shutting their doors until further notice on Sunday night.

A Supermac's spokesperson said: "Due to the ever changing challenges presented by the health crisis and in the interests of our staff and customers, Supermac’s would like to announce all outlets will be closed by Thursday, March 26, at 7pm. This is to allow the emergency services that are using the outlets for food to make alternative arrangements."

On Sunday, March 15, Supermac's said they would provide free meals to members of the emergency services in recognition and appreciation of the effort that is being made by each and every one of them at this challenging time.

The spokesperson said all the seating areas in their lobbies will close this Monday night and remain closed.

"We would like to thank our staff and customers in these challenging times. We would also like to thank the emergency services personnel and wish them well in their efforts in these unprecedented times."