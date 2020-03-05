Symposium due to be held in University Hospital Limerick cancelled over public safety fears

A SYMPOSIUM for top surgeons across the country, which was due to be held in University Hospital Limerick, has been canceled.

The major three-day symposium for surgeons across a range of disciplines was meant to take place from Thursday, March 05 to Saturday, March 7.

It is understood that the symposium was cancelled due to the “interest of public safety” over coronavirus fears.

Professor J Calvin Coffey informed guests via an email.

“It is with the greatest regret that l am formally cancelling the Sylvester O Halloran Meeting. The information I have received compels me to cancel the meeting in the interest of public safety,” said Professor Coffey.

“Everybody including industry, hospital staff at all levels, administrative staff, hospitality industry staff have made considerable personal sacrifice in relation to the meeting. I apologise profusely for this, but it is unavoidable,” he added.