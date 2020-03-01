Limerick on the Up: Azpiral taking customer service to new heights online

Azpiral is an Irish software company, located in Limerick, specialising in loyalty programme software. All aspects of Digital Customer Engagement are managed through Azpiral’s integrated loyalty platform, AzpiralPRO.

Founded in 2005 by Richard Gubbins, Kevin Nolan and John Ryan the company has grown from strength to strength working in the forecourt and convenience, pharmacy and B2B sector.

Recently the company has been successful in acquiring high-profile brands in the forecourt and convenience sector in European markets. Major fuel group AVIA Netherlands, which is part wider group AVIA International, is their latest client. AVIA Netherlands loyalty programme ViaAVIA launched in November and so far, has over 30,000 registered members.

As well as growing their impressive client list and continuing to develop the capabilities of their integrated loyalty platform, AzpiralPRO, Azpiral recently opened their new offices in The National Technology Park, Castletroy.

Azpiral has a vibrant workforce made up of software developers, quality assurance, marketing, sales, account management, admin and contact centre teams.

Azpiral’s move to their new office space is yet another sign of progress for the company. The new office space is a hub for collaborative thinking and innovation. Its open-plan layout leads to better communication within the company. The offices are designed in branded colours and the Azpiral logo is featured throughout the offices giving a strong branded message to employees and visitors to the offices.

Speaking about the new Azpiral offices Richard Gubbins, CEO of Azpiral said, “It’s a great honour to officially open our new offices. This is another milestone in our company’s progression which is a result of the collaborative work which goes on every day between our great employees and great customers. This new space embodies our brand identity and ethos.”

Ann Slattery, Senior Development Advisor, Enterprise Ireland said, “Enterprise Ireland’s mission is to partner with innovative Irish businesses looking to scale internationally. Azpiral is a great example of an Irish internationally traded services company with global ambition, competing and winning sustained business in overseas markets. Enterprise Ireland looks forward to continuing to support Azpiral’s growth ambitions as they expand their footprint in the Eurozone and beyond, strengthening their customer base internationally and continuing to sustain and create jobs here in the Limerick region.”