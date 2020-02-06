Landmark Limerick coffee shop to close

A LANDMARK Limerick coffee and sandwich shop is to cease trading at close of business today.

The shutters will fall on O’Brien’s Coffee Shop, at the junction of Thomas Street and Catherine Street, due to a reduction of business in the area.

The news has caused intense sadness in Limerick, with many people heading to shop to enjoy a final cup of coffee on the premises.

One of these was local Social Democrats councillor Elisa O’Donovan

Speaking to the Limerick Leader, she said: “I was surprised, because it always looks busy out there.”

“O’Briens has been there for a very long time. It did a good local business. I think it’s just the nature of the retail environment at the time,” she said.

It becomes the second shop in Thomas Street to close in quick succession, with O’Connor’s Cafe shutting down last month.

Having a final tea in O’Briens on Thomas Street. It is closing tomorrow. Staff given one week notice even though many in service here for years. Always lovely, friendly staff and a place to sit outside and watch the world go by. Sometimes my heart breaks for our city #Limerick pic.twitter.com/eucw9Dq3Ge — Cllr Elisa O'Donovan (@elisaodonovan) February 5, 2020

“Krank’s Corner is still closed. The big issue here is there is no strategy for the city. I’ve been speaking about this for a while. We need a really good strategy for the city. If it is the case the area is saturated with coffee shops – which I don’t think it is – we have to look at what else can we offer in these buildings instead of leaving them derelict,” she added.

Cllr O’Donovan suggested in the short term, the Lumen Street Theatre, which will perform on St Patrick’s Day, could use the space for preparation. They were in Ormston House last year, but this year, the Patrick Street facility is being used for an exhibition.

“We need a strategy, otherwise we’re just doing to see more and more closures,” she warned.