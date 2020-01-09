Limerick's Greg O'Shea and Muireann O’Connell to present new rugby-based TV show

GREG O’SHEA has landed himself a new TV role alongside fellow Limerick native Muireann O’Connell.

Greg, who won last year's Love Island, will team with TV presenter Muireann as they team up for a brand new rugby-based show on Virgin Media One.

The show, titled The Late Tackle will focus on rugby and will air at the end of January ahead of the Guinness Six Nations which will also be broadcast on the station.

Virgin Media announced details of the show this Thursday at the launch of its spring schedule.

Let the innuendos begin https://t.co/aqJeGWc88J — Muireann O'Connell (@MuireannO_C) January 9, 2020

"Breaking: 'The Late Tackle', a brand new entertainment show with a focus on rugby will launch at the end of the month.

"Presented by Muireann O'Connell and Love Island Winner Greg O'Shea."

Greg, who was named in the Ireland squad for the World Sevens Series as they strive to reach the 2020 Olympics, recently co-presented the RTÉ 2FM Breakfast Show alongside Doireann Garrihy.

Muireann, who left her role in Today FM in July of last year, still presents the Six O'Clock Show with Martin King.