Limerick's Muireann O'Connell to leave Today FM

LIMERICK woman Muireann O'Connell has left Today FM - as station bosses announce a shake up of its afternoon and evening programming

The Dooradoyle woman took to Twitter and told that she had been "fired" from the station and it was "embarrassing".

"Hello lovely people! I have been fired from TodayFM. It's all good,” said Muireann in a tweet.

"Like it's embarrassing and I'm a bit sad but I love almost everyone in that station and wish them all the best in the future.,” she added.

The station announced this morning that broadcaster Mairead Ronan is to present a new lunch time show between 12-2pm which will begin in September.

Mentioning Mairead, she also added: "@cocomairead will be great!"

Louise Duffy is also expected to move on from the station.

Meanwhile, CEO of Today FM Keith McCormack thanked both women for their time at the station.

He said the new line-up would “speak to more people than ever before”.

Originally from Dooradoyle, Muireann, who went to school in Crescent College Comprehensive in Limerick and started her career with Limerick’s Live 95 before moving to SPIN South West.

A number of Limerick people have taken to Twitter to offer their support and kind words to the presenter.

Limerick musician, Emma Langford, said: “What?!! They have no idea what they had, or what they've lost, clearly. Wow.”

While former Mayor of Limerick, Cllr James Collins said: “I’m sorry to hear that. Really enjoyed your show. There must be loads of opportunities out there for someone with your talent.”