Focus on 2020 as new car sales in Limerick drop to five-year low

THE number of new cars registered in Limerick during 2019 dropped to a five-year low, new figures have confirmed

According to the Society of the Irish Motor Industry (SIMI), 3,883 new cars were sold in Limerick last year – the lowest for any year since 2014 when 3,314 new cars were registered.

According to the figures, the number of new cars sold in Limerick during 2019 was 10.16% less than in 2018 when 4,322 cars were registered for the first time. Nationaly, sales of new cars fell by 6.8%.

2019 New Car Registrations Finish Down 6.8%

Final 2019 Stats Are In. Read More Here https://t.co/EOU1yeKn79 pic.twitter.com/mjv3PPVVFM January 2, 2020

“2019 was a disappointing year for new car sales in Ireland. This decline is in part is attributable to the record levels of used imports, which for a second consecutive year exceeded 100,000, having a dampening impact on new car sales. 2020 marks the start of the new 201 sales period with the Industry firmly focused on January and on the first quarter which is the key selling period. The new car market continues to be hugely competitive with generous incentives to buy a new car across all brands and all market segments,” said Brian Cooke, SIMI director general.

According to the SIMI figures, Toyota Corolla (169), Nissan Qashqai (167), Ford Kuga (146), Ford Focus (144), and Hyundai Tucson (123) were the five most popular make and model of car sold in Limerick during 2019.

A total of 84 electric cars were sold in Limerick last year with a further 339 petrol electric and 31 petrol/plug-in electric hybrid.