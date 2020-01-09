Things what are on in Limerick

This weekend in Limerick serves up a platter of live music, literary evenings, sales pitches and a chance to become a rising young dance star.

Yes, the New Year hangover recovery means a lot of this week's events are small-scale, but small only in size, not in ambition. There's plenty to keep you entertained!

Thursday (January 9)

Limerick Writers' Centre host their monthly On The Nail literary evening at the People's Museum of Limerick this Thursday evening. This month's event is all about the poetry of Oscar Wilde, with guest star Myles Breen performing excerpts from his one man show A Wilde Fan, which you might (and should) have caught at the Belltable in November.

It will be followed by the traditional open-mic session, which is the perfect chance for you to regale the assembled masses with your thousand-line tribute poem to Oscar Wilde's story about the supercilious and self-proclaimed remarkable rocket. It starts at 8pm and it's a free event.

Limerick rapper Hazey Haze kicks off his Is Mise tour in Pharmacia this Thursday night with a listening party for his new album.

He's rather cheekily subtitled his trip around Ireland as "The Whore On Tour" and as he's worked with ten producers to make the album, maybe the tagline is fair.

Hazey is at the core of the Limerick hip-hop and rap scene, is one of the best artists working with PX Music and has released a string of singles that confirms Limerick's place as the most vibrant city in Ireland when it comes to cutting-edge music.

It's a free show, with the album's first play followed by some commentary and discussion. Doors at 8:30pm and you shouldn't miss it.

Friday (January 10)

Metis Music For Mental Health gathers some of Ireland's best music artists to Dolan's Warehouse this Friday in a benefit night for Pieta House, Limerick Suicide Watch and Adapt House.

Clare singer Clodagh Lawlor - winner of last year's Late Late Show Search For A Country Star competition - is headlining.

You'll also see a performance by Longford's Katie Gallagher, probably the closest thing Ireland currently has to Joni Mitchell.

As well as the top pairing, there are very welcome doses of Dora Gola, the Lost Boys, the Limerick Jazz Workshop big band, Stray Saints and Weenz.

Last year's show was solidly sold-out so you're advised to get your ticket early. It starts at 8pm and, with some serious sponsorship from Limerick businesses, tickets are €25. All proceeds from the gig go directly to the three charities.

Saturday (January 11)

Mary Immaculate College is hosting an Open Day for prospective students this Saturday. Campus tours, information stands and course talks will run throughout the morning to give you an idea of whether studying arts, education or theatre studies is something you'd like to do to set yourself up for a lifetime of pointing at things while putting on your clearest voice.

The world definitely needs more good actors. It runs from 10am to 1pm - check out micopenday.ie for full details.

The Holiday Show, at the South Court Hotel this Saturday and Sunday, is two days of airlines and travel professionals exhibiting their wares and trying to persuade you to pack your bags and get out of Dodge for a few days.

Now, you might be thinking that this event is mainly aimed at people who still haven't discovered the Internet... and you might have a point there.

But if you're the sort of person who likes to talk to another person rather than a screen before flinging half your yearly earnings at the promise of some much-needed sun, this weekend event was made for you. 11am to 5pm both days and it's free entry.

So you think you can dance? Auditions to join Limerick Youth Dance Company are at Dance Limerick this Saturday afternoon, when you can strut your stuff and move your legs, all with a view to getting into the city's only dance company specifically aimed at young people between ages 11 and 22.

Pretty much all dance styles are welcome, especially hip-hop, ballet and contemporary.

You will definitely need to have some experience - it's a dance company, not a day care centre - but LYDC look like they're going places, so this is your chance to get in on the ground floor. 3pm and it won't cost you anything but time - contact rachel.sheil86@gmail.com to book your audition slot.

Sunday (January 12)

Féile Luimnigh is a rather wonderful annual competition in Limerick that promotes the Irish language and culture through speech, drama and instrumental music.

There's never any issue with turning up to the competition heats but then you end up sitting through swathes of plucky individuals who need more practice, and I say that as someone who was appalling with a tin whistle.

This Sunday in St Mary's Cathedral you can catch the Féile Luimnigh instrumental prizewinners' concert, featuring the very best competitors from the 2019 competition.

Plenty of piano, strings, woodwind and brass, all carefully selected by judges last year, so you can be sure that you won't have to sit through a single performance from someone who should have taken up a different instrument. 5pm, tickets are €10 for adults and €5 for children.

Irish country music is a curious beast, as can be attested by anyone who's ever found themselves on a bus for two hours of Shannonside Northern Sound's nightly country show, where playing Hit The Diff twice every hour is apparently compulsory.

Your own personal testimony might be different. Mike Denver is one of the biggest stars of the country & Irish scene, having carved out ten albums in a land that has never seen a single pickup truck.

This Sunday night he's at the Woodlands House Hotel in Adare, where dancing is compulsory, cowboy boots are optional and ten-gallon hats are best left at reception. If Irish country is your scene, this is a can't-miss event. Doors at 8:30pm, tickets are €15.

All weekend

The Hughie O'Donoghue exhibition is at the Hunt Museum until January 26. The four exhibitions at Limerick City Gallery run until January 26. All free to see.

That's your lot for this weekend and, as always, if you go to things, there will be more things!