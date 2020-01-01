Plan your 2020 break with free admission to Holiday Show at Limerick hotel

AS winter days come to an end, thoughts turn to holidays and big crowds are expected to attend The Holiday Show, which will be held in the South Court Hotel on Saturday and Sunday January 11 and 12.

The show, run in association with Shannon Airport, returns for a fifth year in a new venue with exhibitors from across the globe, all under one roof with free admission.

Visitors will get the opportunity to secure show-only holiday deals, receive expert advice from travel professionals and be in with a chance to win holiday prizes. Aer Lingus, Air Canada, American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, Ryanair and United Airlines who reach countries far and wide across the world will attend and there will also plenty of opportunites for staycations in different destinations in Ireland.

Visit the city of brotherly love,

the home to the Liberty Bell, the Declaration of Independence, and Philly cheesesteaks. #TheHolidayShow #HolidayShowinassociationwithShannonAirport #Shannon pic.twitter.com/CsXdkcTXzj — TheHolShow (@theholidayshow) December 27, 2019

The Holiday Show gives you an opportunity to explore hundreds of countries, research different types of holiday packages and places you may have never considered, all while receiving one-to-one guidance from well-travelled and knowledgeable tourism experts.

You can travel the length and breadth of America with American Holidays or embark on a hiking excursion across the Camino, try CaminoGroups.ie Discover magical Asia with Wendy Wu tours offering tailor made excursions across India, Japan and China.

If you want to opt for a staycation this year, there is representation from all parts of the beautiful isle of Ireland. Take in the beauty and magic along the Causeway Coastal route, discovering wonderful castles, old rural towns and breathtaking scenery our little island has to offer. Take a ferry to Doolin with Bill O’Brien’s Ferry Company or a ferry to Rathlin Island right at the top of the most Northern part of the country.

Read also: Almost 450 homes planned for Limerick city site

Declan Power, Shannon Airport’s Head of Aviation Development said; “We are delighted to be back for a fifth year, bigger and better than before in a great new venue. Save yourself hours of trawling online, by spending an afternoon with us at The Holiday Show where you will uncover all four corners of the world.

“Shannon Airport is now the preferred airport of choice for Irish consumers outside of Dublin due to its ease of access and its ability to offer flights and holiday options to the USA, the UK, Europe and on a worldwide basis.

“This year sees the introduction of new services with Aer Lingus to both Paris and Barcelona as well as a new service to Vienna with Laudamotion, so we have another really exciting year ahead.”

The Holiday Show 2020 takes place in The South Court Hotel, Raheen, Limerick and will be open from 11am to 5 pm on Saturday 11th and Sunday 12th January. Entry and car parking is FREE. Visitors to the show will have the opportunity to discuss and book their holidays with travel experts and will be in with a chance to win one of many prizes on offer throughout the two-day event.

To keep up to date with exhibitor announcements, prizes and show related blogs, see The Holiday Show in association with Shannon Airport 2020 at www.holidayshow.ie or follow on social media.