Major development on the horizon for Limerick as multi-million euro plans are submitted

A MAJOR multi-million euro development at the site of the long-derelict Horizon Mall shopping centre has taken a huge step forward.

That’s after the new owners of the site Novelty Icav announced its intention to seek planning permission for its €60m transformation of the Dublin Road lands.

As exclusively revealed by the Limerick Leader at the end of 2019, the Singaporean investment vehicle is seeking a residential and office development on lands which have largely lain idle since 2007.

According to the planning notice, the proposed development will feature 245 bedrooms across a range of blocks ranging in height from three to 14 stories.

Of these, the plans provide for 122 duplex units and 123 apartments. Some 76 one-bed units are planned, 127 two-bed units, and 42 three-bed units.

Four office blocks are in the plan, over basement parking providing 12,262 square metres.

A 152 bedroom, four storey hotel also forms part of the mammoth development, alongside a filling station, and a community building which will rise up three-storeys.

This complex will provide a creche and a multi-use games area, while a public park will also form part of the scheme.

City East councillor Jerry O’Dea has welcomed the proposed application, saying: “I’m delighted it has happened so quickly after the Limerick Leader revealed the plans. I believe it was down to council serving a derelict sites notice on it. It seems to be going at a favourable pace. In terms of the plan overall, it will give a fantastic boost to the area.”

It is a far cry from plans for the site at the height of the Celtic Tiger period in Ireland.

Then, the site – named the Parkway Valley – was earmarked for a shopping centre, multiplex cinema and even an ice-rink.

Even as late as 2013, when retail strategies disallowed major out-of-town retail, plans for a shopping centre at the then renamed Horizon Mall were mooted.

It would have seen Marks and Spencer open its first Limerick store. Instead, the British retailer is focusing its attentions on the city, after those plans were allowed, but only subject to very strict time conditions.