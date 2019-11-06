WATCH: Demolition of Horizon Mall begins following Limerick Council orders

WORK has begun on the demolition of Horizon Mall following last month’s order from Limerick City and County Council.

A number of workers, along with construction machinery, were seen at the site on the Dublin Road this Wednesday morning.

A source from the site confirmed that ‘if all goes to plan’, some of the structures would be knocked in the coming days.

Using its powers under the Derelict Sites Act 1990, Limerick City and County Council ordered the owners, Novelty Icav, to raze the building to the ground, with work to be completed within six months.



It’s part of Limerick City and County Council’s programme of targeting derelict sites with a view to bringing them back into use and reducing eyesores around the city and county.



The site has been derelict since 2007 and since then has changed ownership on a number of occasions. It has been on the Derelict Site Register since July 2018.



A council spokesperson says it’s a very positive development and one, which elected representatives and locals have been calling on for some time.



The owners are in discussions with Limerick City and County Council about its plans for the site.

In proposals exclusively revealed by the Limerick Leader last year, Novelty Icav, the Singaporean investment vehicle had planned a mixed-u​se development, containing office space, houses and limited retail to support the development – coffee shops, and a small general store.