Enter the Limerick Leader New Year Quiz and win a weekend away at Fota Island Resort

1. Taoiseach Leo Varadkar sang with busker James McKelvey while canvassing in the city centre in May - what song did they sing?

2. What was the name of the storm which resulted in power cuts across parts of Limerick at the end of April?

3. Who was unveiled by Limerick GAA as the title sponsor of the Gaelic Grounds in April?

4. Which broadcaster joined out sister paper, The Leader, as a columnist in March 2019?

5. Which legendary Limerick grandmother made a guest appearance during the 2019 Mayor’s Charity Ball?

6. Where was the counting of votes for the local and European elections held following the vote on May 24?

7. How many different coloured ballot papers were there in Limerick on polling day?

8. Which coaching duo departed Munster Rugby at the end of the 2018/2019 season?

9. What political office did members of Limerick City and County Council vote to abolish in April?

10. Which Hollywood star visited Adare Manor Hotel and Golf (pictured below) resort during the Riverfest weekend in May?

11. Limerick's Greg O’Shea was the winner of Love Island 2019 - where was the summer version of the hit reality show filmed?

12. Why did Limerick woman Dr Sinéad Flanagan make headlines in August?

13. The Limerick Leader revealed in September that a global restaurant chain is to open at the Crescent Shopping Centre in Limerick next July - name the chain?

14. Which Limerick TD was caught up in the Dail votegate scandal in October?

15. Name the well-known Fair City actor who plays Ebaneezer in the 2019 UCH panto Aladdin?

16. It was confirmed in July that Adare Manor Hotel and Golf Resort will host the Ryder Cup - in what year?

17. Two Limerick Hurlers won All Star awards in October - name the players?

18. Name the Limerick businessman who parted ways with Supermacs at the end of October?

19. Name the Limerick woman who left Operation Transformation after discovering she was six weeks pregnant?

20. Name the former Fair City actress who married Limerick TD Tom Neville in July?

21. Cappamore man William O’Connor gave up his day job in 2019 to become a professional darts player - what did the tradesman previously work as?

22. Which company was unveiled, earlier this year, as the primary tenant of the Gardens International development in Limerick city centre?

23. Who is the current president of Limerick Institute of Technology?

24. RTÉ announced in early December that it was to halt plans to move Lyric FM from its base in Limerick city - who is the station director?

25. Name the well-known television sports presenter who held her wedding reception at Adare Manor Hotel and Golf Resort in January?

26. Which Munster player scored three tries for Ireland during the Rugby World Cup in Japan?

27. Who are the 2019 Limerick Senior Football county champions?

28. UL announced plans to develop a city centre campus earlier this year (pictured below). Which well-known retailer previously owned the site?

29. Dr Pat Daly was appointed as chief executive of Limerick City and County Council in July following the departure of who?

30. Who was selected as the Limerick Person of the Year for 2018 at a ceremony in February?

31. Which global popstar attended the Limerick v Cork Munster Senior Hurling match at LIT Gaelic Grounds in May?

32. Which candidate topped the poll in the Ireland South constituency following May’s European elections?

33. Name the well-known actor who featured in a production of the Colleen Bawn tragedy at Glin Castle in September?

34. What Limerick-based company was the official water supplier to this year’s Dublin Marathon?

35. From what role did Dave Mahedy retire from during 2019?

36. 2019 marked the 60th anniversary of women joining An Garda SIochana - who is the female superintendent who oversees the Newcastle West garda district?

37. Who is the current Mayor of Limerick City and County?

38. A Lotto player from Limerick won €1m in February when their numbers came up in the Lotto Plus one draw - where in Limerick was the winning ticket sold?

39. Who was the winner of the 2019 Great Limerick Run?

40. Students from a Limerick school (pictured below) were honoured in April at the first national Garda Youth Awards. Name their school?

41. Name the 16-year-old climate change activist who has become the face of Fridays 4 Future in Limerick?

42. Which company was named company of the year at the 2019 Limerick Chamber business awards in November?

43. Limerick's Troy Studios has reportedly been chosen as the venue for filming of a new sci-fi series. Which streaming service is reported to have commissioned the series?

44. Who was the first candidate elected in Limerick following the local elections in May?

45. Limerick's Roisín Upton (pictured below) is set compete in the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. What sport does she play?

46. Shortly after his election as Mayor of the city and county of Limerick in June, Cllr Michael Sheahan suggested that a fountain should be installed in the city centre. Which store did he suggest should be relocated?

47. Who was voted Limerick Carer of the Year at the beginning of November?

48. Childrens book Noodle loses Dad was launched in early December. Name its author?

49. Name the Limerick man who is due to step down later this year as president of the Football Association of Ireland (FAI)?

50. What was the Limerick Song of 2019, as revealed by the Limerick Leader in association with Dolans?

