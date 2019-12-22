Tarmacadam roller driver flattened by no insurance summons in Limerick

THE DRIVER of a tarmacadam roller was flattened by a surprise summons he got for driving the machine without insurance.

Jerry Hurley, aged 51, of Hurley Tarmacadam, Quin, County Clare pleaded not guilty to the offence.

Garda Edel Moloney said on November 20, 2018 she received a report of a tarmacadam roller striking a car. The incident occurred at Tiermanagh, Palasgreen on November 7.

Garda Moloney said on December 18, she demanded production of Mr Hurley’s insurance certificate. Kilmallock Court heard that it hasn’t been produced.

Mr Hurley, who represented himself, said on the day of the incident he was tarmacaddaming a driveway close to the road.

“It was a very wet, windy evening. I was at the entrance of the driveway. There was a truck coming on the road - it is a narrow nine foot road. This farmer in a jeep drove into my roller. I didn’t see him. He came into me - he drove onto the driveway. I didn’t go on the road,” said Mr Hurley.

The contractor told Judge Marian O’Leary he paid compensation to the farmer.

“I told him to ring me. He was an elderly man. I didn’t want to cause him any grief. I gave him cash. Three months later I got a summons to come to court,” said Mr Hurley.

Inspector Liam Wallace put it to Mr Hurley that he was not on private property but was on the public road at the time of the accident.

“No. We can’t interfere with council property. It happened on the driveway,” said Mr Hurley.

Judge Marian O’Leary asked Mr Hurley to bring photographs of the location before she would make her decision. The case was adjourned until December for him to bring the photos.

When the case was called last week, Inspector Sandra Heelan said the State wishes to withdraw the matter.