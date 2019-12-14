Sun holiday up for grabs at Limerick Christmas meeting  

WARMER weather is definitely on the horizon this winter for one lucky winner, as Sunway Holidays returns as title sponsor for the sixth year for the Most Stylish Lady competition at Limerick Races.

This year’s event takes place on Saturday, December 28, at Greenmount, where the most stylish lady will walk away with a holiday for two people to Turkey.

The top prize includes return flights, seven nights in 4-star accommodation, transfers, 20kg luggage per person and the services of a Sunway representative in the resort.

Mary Denton, CEO of Sunway Holidays said: “We are delighted to be sponsoring the Most Stylish Ladies competition at the Limerick Races again this December. We have seen some outstanding entries over the past few years and look forward to seeing the glamour and style again this year. Best of luck everyone!”

Second prize is a luxury overnight stay for two people in a Junior Suite in The Savoy Hotel Limerick to include dinner and a bottle of Veuve Cliquot Champagne, while third prize is a VIP day at the races for four people to include lunch at Limerick Racecourse.

The ten finalists of the competition will each receive a €50 voucher for the Phoenix V Boutique.

Judge Stuart Montgomery commented: “The Christmas Festival at Limerick Racecourse is one of the Most Stylish events on the Racing calendar so I’m thrilled to be involved, having been on both sides of the fence from winning Best Dressed to judging them myself, I know exactly what to expect and I cannot wait to see the style on the day.

“The prizes are incredible so whether you’re going all out to win or just have a great day out, it’s definitely worth getting dressed up for!

“In terms of what I’ll be looking for on the day and given the time of year, I’ll be looking for weather-appropriate outfits and a head to toe look with a sense of individual style.”

The event takes place on day three of the annual Mr Binman Christmas Racing Festival which runs from December 26-29.

The highly-popular annual festival attracts racegoers from all over Ireland who visit Greenmount Park for excellent racing action as well as plenty of entertainment off the track.

Attendees can enjoy seven National Hunt races each day from 1230pm approximately, with highlights including St Stephen’s Day Racing with the Matchbook Betting Exchange Grade 1 Novice Chase and a Family Fun Day on December 29.

General admission is €15 per person on the 28th.

Please visit www.limerickraces.ie for all information on the event, including ticket prices and special group rates.