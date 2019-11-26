Fill your Christmas stockings with this year's edition of the Limerick Christmas Annual

SINCE IT was launched in 2017, the Limerick Christmas Annual has become a bit of an institution and it is now a firm favourite in Christmas stockings at home and abroad.

The book peers into the past year with photographs, articles, tributes and profiles.

This year’s edition is out this week in the Limerick Leader office and in local newsagents, priced at just €3.95.

Brought to you by the team at the Limerick Leader, the pages are packed with events from throughout the year, dips into Limerick history, showcases readers’ photographs and highlights the sporting wins (and losses) from the year gone by.

Limerick Leader editor Eugene Phelan welcomed the publication of the 88-page special.

"There have been a lot of highs, notably the decision by the University of Limerick to move part of its campus into the heart of the city, along with the opening of Gardens International on Henry Street and advanced plans for the Project Opera site, while Tiernan Properties are in talks about plans for revamping Arthurs Quay Shopping Centre and finally bringing in Marks & Spencer to Limerick."

As we look forward to a general election in 2020, this Christmas edition looks back on the local elections held in May, he said.

"Early this year a major poll carried out by the Limerick Leader unveiled the late Dolores O'Riordan as Limerick's All Time Great.

"And keeping with the theme of stars, Hollywood hunk, Dominic West who now resides in Glin with his wife Catherine FitzGerald in Glin Castle, her ancestoral home, starred in a local production of the Colleen Bawn.

"And this year will also be remembered as the year Limerick won the Rose of Tralee, with Sinéad Flanagan impressing the judges and bringing back the international title to Limerick

"And another Limerickman who hit the headlines all over the globe was Greg O'Shea, winner of Love Island."

He added that one of the big stories of the year was the announcement of the Ryder Cup for Adare in 2026.

Also in this publication we remember well-known and not so well-known faces who passed away during the year, Mr Phelan said.

"There is also a sports section and a look back at Limerick's great win in the Munster final against Tipp."

This year’s Annual is packed with even more than ever before for all the family. There is a big (and very tough) word search, the Sports Quiz of the Year and the Great Big Movie Quiz to keep you all entertained over the festive season.

All in all, it’s the perfect Christmas gift for Limerick people all over the world.

Go on, give a real Limerick present this Christmas - the Limerick Christmas Annual. Out now!