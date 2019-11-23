Festive fun at Limerick's Crescent Shopping Centre ahead of Santa’s arrival

THE most popular man at Christmas is already en route to Limerick and will be making a much anticipated pit stop at the Crescent Shopping Centre this Sunday.

Santa Claus will be arriving in eco-friendly style at the Crescent on Sunday at 1pm in his three carriage electric train.

Against the backdrop of the stunning festive lights which were turned on last weekend, Mr Claus will meet all the children and families at the Garryowen Mall entrance (next to River Island) before making his way through the malls with musical accompaniment, stilt walking drummers, Christmas characters, Jorge the Christmas Bear, Princess Bella, Jolly Jingles and lively activity with Limerick Pantomime Society and treats for the children.

The public can join the parade to lead Santa down to his new North Pole Santa Station located out on the Civic Plaza outside the City Mall and enjoy a variety of hot food and explore Christmas crafts at the Crescent Shopping Centre’s Christmas Market.

Crescent Shopping Centre manager, John Davitt, said: “The Crescent Shopping Centre is synonymous in Limerick and the surrounding counties as the shopping Mecca for Christmas, and this year is no different.

“We are excited to welcome Santa back to his Santa Station, along with some lovely food and craft offerings as part of the Christmas Market here at the Crescent from Friday to Sunday throughout the month of December plus intermittent musical performances, for an ambient fun-filled family Christmas at the Crescent.”

For fashionistas and families alike, Black Friday takes place on November 29.

The Crescent Shopping Centre will start its Christmas late opening hours from Saturday, December 7.

The Crescent Shopping Centre has over 90 stores and services as well as boasting top brands and free parking.

See Crescent social media platforms for late night openings and Santa Grotto opening hours and events like Crooners at the Crescent with Liam O’Brien.

“The centre offers great gift ideas along with the Crescent Gift Card for those who like to pick their own present, eateries, and of course the 12-screen cinema to entertain young and old this festive season,” Mr Davitt added.

For more information on the centre's opening hours, check out the website www.crescentshoppingcentre.ie