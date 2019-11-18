Limerick artist with work in White House features in city auction

A CHARCOAL drawing by renowned Limerick artist Sean Keating, with a guide price from €16,000 to €18,000 is just one of the 350 plus items that will go under the hammer at a major arts and antique auction in Limerick on Sunday, November 24.

But pride of place goes to former St Munchin’s College student, Michael Hanrahan who has paintings hanging in Buckingham Palace and the White House. A total of 17 paintings by the artist will be exhibited at the Castletroy Park hotel in Limerick and auctioned by Dolan’s Art auction on Sunday November 24.

“We have a good varied auction, mostly paintings. Our front cover features the work of Arthur Maderson and we have a good collection of contemporary paintings, including a Studio Collection, to sell without reserve, the work of Michael Hanrahan who rose to prominence in 2011 when he was accredited to be the official artist for Queen Elizabeth’s historic Royal Visit to Ireland,” explained Niall Dolan.

Hanrahan’s rise in the art world has been meteoric, as he spent most of his career working in banking, while remaining a keen amateur artist.

His collection include paintings from Queen Elizabeth's visit to Ireland to boxer Katie Taylor and scenes along the west coast of Ireland, where he now lives.

His big breakthrough came in 2011 when he was accredited to be the official artist for Queen Elizabeth’s historic Royal Visit to Ireland and three of his paintings are now in the Royal Collection in Buckingham Palace.

US Presidents JFK and Barack Obama have also featured in Hanrahan’s work and, as a consequence, his paintings are now included in the collections of The White House, Aras an Uachtarain and the Kennedy Library in Boston.

“My connection with Limerick goes back many years. Fifty in fact. To my time as a student of St Munchin's College in Corbally in the sixties. We recently celebrated our 50 year reunion of the class of ‘69 in Adare, and it was great to meet up with many of the students and teaching staff 50 years on,” the artist who is now based in Lahinch said this week. “My highlight this year was when the European Tour appointed me the official artist for the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open at Lahinch,” he stated.

The work of numerous local artists is up for auction, including Henry Morgan who was born in Adare, Declan Chambers, Annemarie Bourke, Charles Harper and many more. Also included in the auction will be works by Charles Lamb, Maurice MacGonigal, Harry Kernoff, Mark O’Neill, Arthur Maderson, Kenneth Webb, John Behan, Cecil Maguire and Sian Maguire, George Campbell, John Brobbel, Rose Stapleton.

Viewing will be on Friday and Saturday and Sunday, November 22, 23 and 24 with auction at 2pm on Sunday. See www.dolansart.com