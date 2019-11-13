New primary health care centre opens in Limerick

A NEW primary care centre has opened in the heart of Castletroy for the delivery of health services to the local population.

Local Senator Kieran O’Donnell has welcomed the opening of the facility, which will operate between Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm.​

Located in the Castletroy Park Complex, it will service the greater Castletroy/Annacotty to Castleconnell geographical area of around 24,000 people.

Mr O’Donnell said: “Living in Castletroy, I am delighted and welcome this new state of the art centre for the delivery of a range of health services to the local public here. This a good news story for Castletroy and I continue to be committed to the provision of enhanced public services for our area. Located on two floors in a modern purpose built medical facility, the centre caters for all age groups with HSE medical, nursing and therapy services staff based therein.”

The Fine Gael ​man complemented the HSE on getting the primary care centre up and running.

“Here a range of primary care services are now being delivered from one single location that already houses a local GP practice. These services include public health nursing, community medical services, speech & language therapy, occupational therapy and physiotherapy,” he added.

It’s the second boost for Castletroy in the last month, following the news that a planning application has been submitted for the area’s newest secondary school.

As exclusively revealed by the Limerick Leader, it’s hoped to break ground on the facility in the shadow of Northern Trust next year.

It will boast almost 60 classrooms, a large outdoor learning courtyard, plus a sports hall with state-of-the-art fitness suite. It will deliver 100 jobs, and provide space for 1,000 students.