Limerick man Leon to travel to Russia as battle with MS continues

A YOUNG Limerick man battling multiple sclerosis (MS) is will travel to Russia this Sunday where he will undergo a rare treatment in the hope he can live a normal life.

A major fundraising drive was launched earlier this year and more than €50,000 has been raised by the family of Leon O’Connor, a 22-year-old animation student from the city centre, .

Leon was diagnosed with MS, a disease of the brain and spinal chord back in 2016. It’s only this year his condition has deteriorated, losing senses in his limbs, and having to use a walking frame to get around.

He will travel to a clinic in Russia for a Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation (HSCT) which, while wevere, has a hugh success rate.

Ahead of his departure, Leon’s family have taken to social media to thank everyone who has supported the fundraising drive over the past few months.

Wishing Leon the best of luck as he travels to Russia today. And a HUGE thank you to everyone in Limerick & beyond, for your donations & your kind wishes. Thank you to everyone who ran & attended events, everyone who gave their time & energy to our campaign. We are so grateful!! pic.twitter.com/M4c1ADBHTx — Leon's Lifeline (@LeonLifeline) November 10, 2019

“A huge thank you to everyone in Limerick & beyond, for your donations & your kind wishes. Thank you to everyone who ran & attended events, everyone who gave their time & energy to our campaign. We are so grateful,” they wrote.