Things what are on in Limerick

THIS weekend in Limerick you can get yourself to some of the best music gigs you’ll see all year, catch a great dance double-bill, see the world through the eyes of Oscar Wilde and spend an afternoon ferreting through the prized possessions of dead people. Plenty of variety to keep you occupied!

Thursday (Nov 7)

A Wilde Fan is a deep-dive into the world of Oscar Wilde by Bottom Dog Theatre Company, at the Belltable from Thursday to Saturday this week.

Myles Breen’s solo show will feature excerpts from Wilde’s writing, as well as his own added wit. At its heart, it’s a performance about the clash between the public and private faces of Wilde - the virtuoso versus the lone writer, the lounge-room quipper compared to the occasionally-tortured nature of his personal life.

You can expect to laugh and expect to cry. I like to think that were Oscar Wilde alive today, he’d be presenting a beloved Talk On The Wilde Side show on RTE every Friday night. 8pm each night, tickets are €15 on Thursday and €18 / €16 concession on Friday and Saturday.

There’s a double-bill by Croi Glan Dance Company at Dance Limerick this Thursday night. Visible And Invisible is sold as “a physical and aural narrative of travel, migration and change”, while Too “delves into the deep and complex territory of gender experience”.

Like most dance performance blurbs, that tells you next to nothing but Cork-based Croi Glan are among Ireland’s most exciting dance companies, working with both disabled and able-bodied dancers, and anything choreographed by John Scott and Tara Brandel is always worth seeing. Dance fans are in for a treat. 8pm, tickets are €14 / €12 concession.

Over a hundred students and faculty members of the Irish World Academy will be on stage in the University Concert Hall for the Limerick Fling this Thursday. It’s a musical celebration of the talent at UL’s Irish World Academy and will feature the Academy’s faculty and students doing what they do best: music, dance and song. It’ll be headlined by Irish singer-songwriter John Spillane, with Fidget Feet Aerial Dance adding some circus pizzazz. 8pm, tickets are €20 / €15 concession.

Friday (November 8)

Slowing Down is a weekend exhibition of work by artist Declan Greene at Lucky Lane. It opens on Friday at 7pm and runs till Monday. Free to see.

Enya Martin brings her observational comedy show to Dolan's Warehouse this Friday night. She’s racked up millions of views on Facebook for her sassy videos about Dublin huns and Irish mammies and her Giz A Laugh page has made her a hit with international audiences as well as Irish people willing to laugh at themselves. Three sold-out nights in Vicar Street is not to be sniffed at. Doors at 7:30pm, tickets are €20.

Indie pop duo Thanks Brother play the Kasbah Social Club on Friday. Accomplished musicians in their own right - John Broe as lead singer of Miracle Bell, Roisin O as a solo artist - together they sound like Tori Amos would after three glasses of whiskey, a quick fumble with Haim and discovery of a drum machine. That’s a compliment. They’ve played support slots for the Coronas and Gavin James and certainly deserve their own headline show in a giant mucky field. Doors at 8pm, tickets are €15.

Martian Subculture, aka local lad Evan O'Malley, creates superb lo-fi psych rock and you can get a multi-hour blast of what he’s up to this Friday night in the Record Room.

His lyrical themes range from loneliness to planetary exploration, which might not sound particularly uplifting but he lays those lyrics on top of upbeat indie soundtracks that will make you feel like you’re hearing something happy even while the desolate pointlessness of the universe soaks into your soul. If you have somebody who really likes hugs, bring them along. Doors at 9pm, tickets are a fiver.

Saturday (Nov 9)

Trad takes over the Lime Tree Theatre this Saturday, as the Kilfenora Céilí Band take to the stage for a night of multiple fiddles trying to drown out the sound of a banjo. There are thirteen members of the band, unlucky for some but apparently not for them as they’ve been touring since 1912. Yes, they’ve had a few personnel changes over the years. But like the Ship Of Theseus or Trigger’s broom, it’s still the same band. They also headlined the acoustic stage at Glastonbury in 2009. 8pm, tickets are €27.50.

Singer-songwriter Jack Lukeman plays the University Concert Hall on Saturday. His gravelly baritone voice and incurable showmanship have made him wildly popular with Irish audiences over the past two decades and he'll be singing plenty of songs from his fine 1999 album Metropolis Blue to celebrate its 20th anniversary. 8pm, tickets are €25.

Indie trio Whenyoung play Dolan's Warehouse on Saturday night. If you were lucky enough to see their upstairs gig in the Dock Road venue a year ago, you certainly will want tickets to see them again but if you’re unfamiliar with the band, I can’t recommend this gig enough.

Their debut album Reasons To Dream, released last May, is probably the best Irish record of the year, featuring the band running through jangle pop and shoegaze as though the genres were their native languages. They’re superb and this show is easily the gig of the week. They’ll be supported by sing-speak artist Sinead O’Brien, worth the ticket price on her own. Doors at 9pm, tickets are €14.

It’s been well over a year since Limerick has had a Lower Your Expectations night but techno impresario Jack Brolly is back with a bang this Saturday, giving the city a night headlined by Club Comfort resident DJ Baliboc and the fantastic Gemma Dunleavy. They’ll be supported by DIENight regular Adam Sixs. Pharmacia doors open at 9pm, tickets are €7.

Sunday (Nov 10)

If you feel that you haven’t got enough old tat in your life, the National Antiques Fair in the South Court Hotel is your chance to hoard some more. Remember: your house isn’t really full of stuff unless you have to crawl into your living room. 11am to 6pm, tickets are €5.

All weekend

Mariele Neudecker's Sediment exhibition is at the Limerick City Gallery until November 17. The Open Minds exhibition at the Hunt Museum runs till November 24. Both free to see.

That's your lot for this weekend and, as always, if you go to things, there will be more things!