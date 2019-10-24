Third arrest made in connection with seizure of sub-machine gun and €125k worth of drugs in Clare

A THIRD arrest has been made as part of an ongoing operation targeting the sale and supply of illegal drugs and the possession of firearms in Co Clare.

A female in her 20s is being detained at Ennis Garda station under section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007.

Two males in their 30s who were arrested on Tuesday, October 22, in connection with the seizure of €125,000 worth of drugs, a sub-machine gun, and ammunition in County Clare remain in custody.

On August 24 last year, gardai searched a house in Sixmilebridge and discovered the gun, ammunition, 1.5kg of cocaine worth €105,000, and 1kg of cannabis herb worth €20,000.

As part of the investigation, gardai carried out a number of searches at properties in the Ennis area.