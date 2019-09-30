Second victim of horror Limerick crash named

Gardaí investigating the road traffic collision near Parteen on the outskirts of Limerick city that occurred on the September 26, have released the name of the second of two male fatalites.

Patrick Hogan of Thomondgate, aged 30 years was fatally injured in the collision in the early hours of the morning.

Jonathan Healy of Kileely, aged 24 years, had been named locally over the weekend

Gardai have also confirmed that one of the two males who were seriously injured in the single vehicle collision was a 12-year-old boy, named as Jason Hogan.

Jason, from Thomondgate is being treated at Saint James’ Hospital in Dublin for burns. A GofundMe page has been set up to help his family deal with the financial burden of his care.

The fourth occupant of the car – a 20 year old man – is being treated at University Hospital Limerick for his injuries.

An investigation room has been established at Mayorstone garda station in Limerick and gardai are appealing to any motorists who were travelling between Limerick and Parteen between 12am and 1am on Thursday to contact them.

They are particularly asking for those with dash cam footage to come forward.

Details of the post mortem results are not being released at this time for operational reasons.