Limerick to host world-leading acts in eighth edition of international jazz festival

THE CITY centre is set to play host to, arguably, its most versatile repertoire of jazz musicians at the eighth annual Limerick Jazz Festival at the end of this month.

Taking place between September 26 and 29, all ticketed events will take place at Dolan’s while free, interactive and educational jazz events will take place across various venues.

The undoubted highlight of the festival will be the Darius Brubeck Quartet, which is led by the son of one of the greatest jazz composers of all time, Dave Brubeck. The quartet will perform at Dolan’s Warehouse at 8.30pm on Friday, September 27.

But the line-up is laden with a diverse range of acts for all ages and tastes, including London singer-songwriter Sarah Gillespie who will perform alongside virtuoso pianist Kit Downes; multinational Latin groove group Septeto Internacional; 14-piece floor-filler Beat and Pieces; jazz guitar virtuoso Ant Law; and Irish-based vocalist Gemma Sugrue perfoms with the Julien Calorossi Quartet.

Free events include Music for Kids workshop at limerick Youth Theatre, and the annual, public masterclass by Ant Law at the Hunt Museum.

Festival organiser and musician John Daly said the Limerick Jazz Society’s 40 years of existence has “allowed us to bring world-class artists” to the city, adding that all the concerts “will suit both long-time jazz fans and music-lovers who might like to try something new”.

Riverdance composer Bill Whelan welcomed the launch of the festival, which is supported by the Arts Council, Limerick City and County Council and is sponsored by Sirius Aviation Capital.

“The Limerick Jazz Festival is a natural development of the very strong jazz scene in the Mid-West,” Mr Whelan said.

“This year’s line-up features wonderful music with a very broad audience appeal,” adding that organisers have made a big effort to keep ticket prices down this year.

