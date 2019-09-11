A Day In My Shoes - John Daly, Limerick Jazz Festival
Time and precision - putting the beat in the jazz festival
John Daly doesn't mind a spot of DIY when he gets the chance
What time do you get up?
Normally 9 or 9.30am unless I have had a late gig.
What is your normal breakfast?
Cereal, orange juice, real simple.
Do you go for a walk or to the gym before/after the office?
I swim three or four times a week, walk and cycle as much as possible.
You arrive at office at what time?
Office for me is between home and teaching , I teach a few days a week from 3 to 8.30pm.
How many cups of coffee/tea would you drink a day?
Not a coffee drinker, never was, one cup of tea sometimes, but mostly water or juice.
What is normal lunch - do you have a favourite place?
I try to eat well most days, there’s always a day here and there when I will be in a hurry somewhere and make do with a sandwich. I can go for hours without food never really bothered me, when I eat I am not a person who works with clocks (lunchtime, dinner etc) I eat when I feel hungry.
Do you have a favourite place?
Not particularly, I like all food except Italian, never a lover of pasta and pizza. Give me a good stew or homemade stir fry any day.
Do you have many meetings during the day?
Yes when I am organising our jazz festival that takes up a lot of time when it gets nearer, last weekend of September, as in right now, lol.
What time do you finish up at?
Most days around 9.30pm. I still practice a lot, it's important to me, got to keep ahead of the game when your a professional musician.
Do you watch much television?
I like to watch a good film or documentary, I'm also a big sports person, love soccer, rugby, GAA, athletics, boxing, etc. I don’t like horse or dog racing or cricket (too boring).
Do you read the newspapers?
Yes, first pages I look at are the entertainment section. I read the paper from back to front. I like to do it that way.
What do you do to relax?
TV, read a book, practice (occasionally take my wife to dinner … I’m dead). I like fixing things when I think they can be fixed - also love DIY which I have done a lot of over the years.
Are you able to leave the office behind?
Yes, definitely when I finish I shut it out till next day.
What is a perfect work day?
On my days off I get up around 9am have a swim then have a leisurely breakfast, do some housework (yes, I’m a house husband, sometimes my wife works half days so I have the duties list…) Then I’ll practice for a bit, maybe read a book for an hour or so. I find the day passes quite quickly. When I'm home I usually prepare dinner, then practice a bit more if I get the urge, finally watch some TV together…
Do you ever lose 'the cool' and if so what would make you annoyed?
My wife says everything does, lol. I am fairly laid back in general. By nature I’m a very organised individual. I always like to see things through. When I ask people to do things and they’re not done, that is what I hate but I’ve learned over the years, losing the cool achieves very little.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on