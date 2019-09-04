BREAKING: Baby joy for Limerick Operation Transformation star

The Limerick woman who captured the hearts of the nation during this year’s Operation Transformation show has this Wednesday given birth to a healthy baby in University Maternity Hospital Limerick.

Jean Tierney, from Bruff, who was the star of the RTE reality show earlier this year gave birth to a baby boy this morning, weighing 8lbs.

Mother and son are both said to be doing well, a source close to the family told The Leader.

Jean’s bravery after having had an ectopic pregnancy, suffering a miscarriage and losing her baby daughter Sloane won her a legion of admirers this year.

After discovering she was pregnant, the 33-year-old left the show in week six.