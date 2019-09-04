Take a SEAT! Great new prizes announced for ladies day at Limerick Racecourse

The countdown is on to one of Limerick Racecourse’s big days of the year and while the John Thomas McNamara Munster National on the track will be keenly contested, the best dressed lady promises to be an even hotter competition.

The racecourse announced today that James Barry Motors are title sponsors of the 2019 Best Dressed Lady competition which takes place on Sunday, October 13.

And the winner on the day will have the use of a brand new SEAT Ibiza FR, worth €22,000 for a year, complete with full year’s road tax.

“We at James Barry Motors are delighted to be the main sponsor of this year’s Ladies Day competition at the Limerick Races. This is a hugely prestigious event and I am looking forward to handing over the keys of the stylish SEAT Ibiza to the first prize winner on the day,” commented James Barry of the eponymous dealership.

Pictured: Triona McCarthy, ladies day judge, with James Barry, title sponsor of the competition

Second prize is spa treatments to the value of €1,000 sponsored by Rain Spa at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Limerick. Third prize is a luxury hamper sponsored by well-known Irish brand Inis - The Energy of the Sea. The top ten finalists will each receive a luxury goody bag.

Beauty and fashion journalist Triona McCarthy has been announced as judge of this year’s competition.

“Beauty is my duty but fashion is my passion so I cannot wait to see all the style at Limerick Races, I’ll be looking out for the unexpected, unique and individual looks on the day” said Triona.

So, ladies, you know what to do!

Following on the success of last year’s fashion show on ladies day, the Holman Lee Agency will once again present a fashion extravaganza showcasing the autumn/winter collections for local stores between races.

Registration for Ladies Day will take place from 12:30pm with all ladies welcome to take part. Entrants shall have their picture taken by the ladies day team and also enjoy a prosecco reception. The first 50 ladies who register for the competition will receive a gift.

An online early bird admission ticket for Ladies Day at €13.50 per person is available on www.limerickraces.ie with gate tickets costing €15 on the day.