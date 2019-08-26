Limerick traffic chaos set to reign through week

CITY commuters are set to face traffic chaos this week as the local authority carries out major road works on O’Connell Avenue.

Significant traffic delays are likely on the R526 between Punch’s Cross and Wolfe Tone Street while the roadworks are in operation between today and Thursday, 9.30am to 4.30pm.

Motorists are being asked to avoid the area, using the Dock Road, Childers Road and Hyde Road as alternative routes.

Metropolitan district leader James Collins has criticised the council, accusing transport bosses of not “doing their homework” after they scheduled the works at the same time as many schools return for the autumn term.

“People understand in a city centre, works need to happen. But the discussion here is that it could have happened at the start of August when traditionally people go on holidays to Kilkee, Ballybunion or wherever,” he said.

He was also critical of the communication from council, claiming just a day of notice was given.

”We are trying to build a Limerick which works for everybody, so you need to let people know there is going to be a lot of congestion on that route, so they can make alternative arrangements to get to work, change their appointments. Give local businesses a chance to let their customers know. But they gave one day’s notice. It’s awful,” Cllr Collins told the Limerick Leader.

A number of residents made contact with the Limerick Leader during the first scheduled day of roadworks last Thursday.

One homeowner said he witnessed the main machine responsible for the resurfacing break down, leaving work men left with nothing to do.

Works vehicles meant some of his neighbours were blocked in.

“In any major city, works like this would be done when traffic is quieter. Of course this costs more money though,” they added.

Of the schools in the area, Laurel Hill secondary and the Colaiste begin to return this week, with the Project School and the Model School both welcoming students back on Thursday.

Scoil Mhathair De’s students are back on Thursday, while at Catherine McCauley, students return Wednesday. Nearly all students are back at St Clement’s College.

Council declined to comment.