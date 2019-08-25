Second river rescue in Limerick

MEMBERS of Limerick Fire Service were deployed to a second river incident in just 24 hours earlier this morning.

At approximately 4.05am this morning, three crews from Mulgrave Street joined with Swift Water Rescue technician firefighters to a riverside location.

It came with reports of a female attempting to enter the water.

Upon the arrival of the Fire Service, Gardai had assisted the woman from water.

She was treated on the scene by HSE paramedics.

There were two other river rescues in Limerick this weekend. Earlier on Saturday night, and on Friday evening, where a body was recovered.