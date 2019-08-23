Body recovered from River Shannon in Limerick

THE body of a young woman has been recovered from the banks of the River Shannon.

The woman, aged in her mid-20s, was seen entering the water in the early hours of this Friday morning.

This sparked a major search from members of Limerick Marine Search and Rescue, the Irish Coastguard, Limerick Land Search as well as members of the fire brigade, who used the Fireswift rescue boat.

The scene was later handed over to An Garda Siochana.

Civil Defence members made the tragic discovery near Barrington’s Pier earlier this evening.

For confidential emotional support, please contact the Samaritans on freephone 116123, or in Limerick at 061-412111. Pieta House, a centre for the prevention of self-harm or suicide, is are available on 01 601 0000, see www.pieta.ie