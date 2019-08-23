County Limerick Macra club to celebrate being oldest in the country this weekend

KILMALLOCK Macra will make history this weekend as they celebrate their 75th anniversary in style.

The club is Ireland’s only surviving founding branch. A barn dance takes place in Bulgaden Castle from 7.30pm this Saturday, August 24.

Elaine Houlihan, Kilmallock Macra chairperson, said all the members in the club are extremely proud to be celebrating this achievement as the majority of their parents were once in Macra.

“We see how much this celebration means to them,” said Elaine.

As the chairperson of Kilmallock Macra she calls on all past and present members of Macra to come out and support the next generation and celebrate Kilmallock Macra na Feirme’s amazing longevity.

“This is something that deserves to be celebrated. I would also like to ask the people in Kilmallock and the surrounding areas to come out and support us on the night in Bulgaden,” said Elaine.

The band will be Terminal 2 and a DJ is also booked. Tickets are only €15 and that includes a barbecue. Dress code is check shirts and jeans for that country flavour.

All founding members have gone to their God but Elaine says they will be all remembered on the night.

“If it wasn’t for them our club wouldn’t be celebrating 75 years,” said Elaine. The club boasts over 90 members and won the county round of Club of the Year.

Elaine says Macra is as important a social outlet for people now as it was back in 40s, 50s, 60s and down through the years.

“We are a social outlet for many of our members who just like to meet up for a chat or participate in sports or even the odd farm walk. Macra has a stigma that it’s for farmers when in reality our club is more of a mixture of all types of people from all walks of life compared to what the club was made up of over 75 years ago.

”Our members are very proud of our club and enjoy gathering frequently for social trips such as a night out in Killarney, Clonmel and visiting other clubs’ social nights. We also have held many successful fundraisers such as a Christmas jumper night for Pieta House and a tractor run in January to raise money for St Joseph’s Foundation,” said Elaine.

See Kilmallock Macra’s Facebook page for more on Saturday night’s barn dance in Bulgaden.