Love Island winners Greg and Amber enjoy classy, romantic reunion in Ireland

THE MUCH-loved, loved-up Love Island couple Greg O'Shea and Amber Gill certainly had a romantic reunion to remember after the Newcastle woman finally flew in to see the Limerick man's homeland.

The people of Limerick were on Amber Alert this weekend after the star, who has nearly 3m Instagram followers, revealed that she was to visit the rugby professional in Ireland on one of her Instagram stories.

And while it's possible that she visited Limerick, social media shows that the two enjoyed an adventurous journey along the Wild Atlantic Way and ended it with a classy stay in Dromoland Castle in County Clare.

After collecting her at Dublin Airport on Friday evening, the two visited the famous Cliffs of Moher followed by a sunlit river cruise, which involved the athlete going in for a dip in the cold water.

Amber shared a picture of themselves at the cliffs on Instagram, stating: "Visiting Ireland with the best tour guide".