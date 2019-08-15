Greg mania continues as Limerick's Love Island star joins Twitter

CORBALLY reality TV star Greg O’Shea took the social media plunge last night and decided to join Twitter, and has already caused a stir on the social media platform.

The 24-year-old Sevens player previously soared to Instagram fandom by gaining over 1.5m followers in less than three weeks following his entry on the ITV series in July.

In less than 12 hours, Greg has gained over 10k followers on Twitter, where he goes by @GOSofficialpage.

Greg is due a visit from fellow Love Island winner and partner Amber Gill this weekend in Ireland - the two are exclusively dating but yet to go official.

Greg has said he only has eyes for 22-year-old beautician Amber, and so far, she is the only person on Twitter that he follows.