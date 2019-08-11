Advice for Limerick farmers following thefts

A cow box and a double axle trailer were stolen from a farm in the Templeglantine area of county Limerick last weekend.

Sgt Ber Leetch said, “I understand that some farmers can live a considerable distance from their farms but this makes their farming equipment very vulnerable to theft.



“All farm machinery should be kept secure and keys taken out of the ignition and stored safely. Marking your property is also vital as property with good quality markings are more difficult for the thieves to sell and so if it is abandoned and discovered by Gardai it could be returned to the owner,” she added.