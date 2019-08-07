Gardai issue warning as garden sheds in Limerick targeted by criminals

GARDAI are warning that a number of sheds and containers storing tools and gardening equipment have been broken into recently.

“Sometimes they were easy to get access to because the lock and bolt on the door wasn’t of a good standard," said crime prevention officer Sergeant Ber Leetch.

"When you’re buying a new lock and bolt consider the value of the property that you’re protecting and then pay approximately 10% of that value on a good quality locking device,” said Sgt Leetch.

She warned that opportunist thieves are always on the lookout for an open window or door.