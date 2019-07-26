Man struck by loose bull at mart admitted to University Hospital Limerick

A MAN was taken to University Hospital Limerick on Thursday after he was struck by a bull that had escaped from a mart in Clare.

The incident occurred in Ennis, Co Clare at around 10.15am after the bull broke free while being loaded into the mart.

The man, who sustained minor head injuries, had been trying to intervene in the bull’s escape.

The bull then collided with a van on Quin Road, causing minor damages before being captured by mart workers at the back of a Dunnes Stores carpark on Friar's Walk.

Sergeant Gary Stack of Ennis Garda station told ClareFM: "It made it's way through town, turning right at Friar's Walk making it's way in as far as Dunnes Stores and Park Avenue on Friar's Walk before it was brought to a halt at Park Avenue where a couple of men from Clare Mart managed to get it into a trailer again."