Auctioneer  looks pretty in pink at Limerick races

THE PENULTIMATE Crescent Shopping Centre Twilight Most Stylish Lady competition at Limerick Racecourse was keenly contested but Jean Leahy was the unanimous choice of the judges with her show-stopping pink ensemble.

The Abbeyfeale auctioneer looked stunning in a pale pink Karen Millen dress which she purchased at Brown Thomas, Limerick and a beautiful beaded headpiece complete with pink and pheasant feathers by Siobhan Boyce Millinery, Newcastle West, Co Limerick.

Jean completed her look with cerise shoes and matching bag from Minx & Wildpair in Tralee, Co Kerry.

She won a €250 gift voucher from the Crescent Shopping Centre and a Seksy rose gold plated watch from Neville Jewellers.

All ladies who entered the competition enjoyed a Prosecco reception and had their picture taken by the Ladies Day team.

The final Crescent Shopping Centre Twilight Most Stylish competition takes place next Thursday July 25.

For more information, please visit www.limerickraces.ie