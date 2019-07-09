Doctor thanked for 34 years of care in east Limerick

“WHEN Dr John O’Brien saw you come in to his surgery he’d nearly know by the way you walked what was wrong with you.”

Those are the words of a former patient of Dr O’Brien.

The source, whom we won't reveal, was only a former patient because the good doctor has retired from his practice in Doon, Oola and Pallasgreen after 34 years.

And while he held surgeries in those three villages they came from all over east Limerick for his care and medical expertise.

On Saturday, June 23 after 6.30pm Mass a presentation was made to Dr O’Brien, his wife Christine and his secretary for 20 years, Helena Ryan.

The tokens of appreciation were handed over by Tim O’Brien, chairperson Doon Community Council, Peggy Sweeney, Doon Bleisce committee and Fr Jimmy Donnelly, Doon parish priest.

Refreshments followed in the community centre.

The large turn-out was a testament to the popularity and professionalism of the Glin native, his wife and Helena

In this era of having to make appointments with GPs, and sometimes having to wait for days, you could walk in to Dr O’Brien’s surgery and you would always be seen.

His wife Christine played a major role in the success of the surgery. They have two children - Richard and Eileen.

Dr O’Brien has been the voluntary doctor for the Cashel and Emly pilgrimage to Lourdes for decades. Sisters of Mercy, who lived in Doon, returned for the occasion as did former Doon CBS Primary School principal, Br James Dormer.

As well as looking after the health of local children, Dr O’Brien was very interested in local education. He was a member of the board of management of Doon Convent Primary School, and former chairperson of St Joseph’s Girls Secondary School, Doon.

Dr John and Christine O’Brien put a little note in the Doon parish newsletter to “thank everybody for their support and kindness for the past 34 years, and for all your cards and gifts on my retirement”.

“We would like to extend a sincere thanks to Fr Donnelly and Doon Community Council for their Mass and presentation last Saturday evening and for making it a very memorable occasion,” it read.

Helena Ryan thanked everybody for a wonderful time last Saturday night.

“It was a night that I will cherish for the rest of my life. I was so overwhelmed and emotional by it all.

“Many thanks for the lovely texts, phone calls and gifts. I had a super 20 years working with all of you and I enjoyed going to work every day. Together we have shed tears and we also had lots of laughter. Again, many thanks.” They will be missed by every one who came to them in times of ill health.

When GPs in rural areas are very scarce Doon is lucky to have a new GP in Dr Breda Carroll.