Private jet owned by Limerick businessman JP McManus forced into emergency landing

THE private jet owned by Martinstown businessman JP McManus was forced to make an emergency landing at Shannon Airport last night.

Mr McManus, who sponsors Limerick’s GAA panels, was one of five people on board the Gulfstream G650 jet, worth an estimated €55m. No-one was injured in the incident.

The plane had only left Shannon Airport at around 7pm on Sunday evening when an emergency was declared over the Irish Sea.

A distress message was released, with the crew seeking permission to make a U-turn and return to the airport.

The jet routed towards a holding point over Co Clare where the crew circled for a time going through checklists and trouble-shooting the issue.

They confirmed they had suffered a left engine failure and later declared a May-Day. The pilot also told air traffic controllers that there was a possible issue with the jet's second engine.

The jet was met by emergency personnel in Shannon Airport

On the ground at Shannon, emergency personnel were on standby. However, the flight landed safely about 7pm and was able to taxi under its own power to the Westair Aviation hangar accompanied by airport fire crews.

Mr McManus was later seen exiting the Westair Aviation base and walking to his private helicopter, which then flew him to his home near Kilmallock. He had been collected from his home earlier and flown by helicopter to Shannon Airport.