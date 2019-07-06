Consultants appointed to flood relief plan for Limerick village

SENATOR Kieran O’Donnell says he has been informed by the council that JB Barry and Partners Limited and JBA Consulting, in a joint venture, have been formally appointed as design and planning consultants for the flood relief protection scheme for Castleconnell village.

This comes after a formal tendering process undertaken by Limerick City and County Council.

“This gives the formal start-flag to get this vital flood relief project for Castleconnell village underway. Having campaigned for so long on this project, I am delighted with this appointment of design and planning consultants.

“All focus will now be directed at getting the design and planning completed, involving detailed local public consultation and thereafter to get the flood defences constructed as quickly as possible,” said Senator O’Donnell.

JB Barry and Partners Limited are civil, environmental and structural engineering consultants based in a number of locations in Ireland.

Furthermore, JBA Consulting, a water, environmental, urban design, engineering and risk management consultancy has an office in Limerick and other locations around Ireland.