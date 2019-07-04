Here's how to get involved in Limerick's 2019 Culture Night

Culture Night 2019 will take place on Friday 20 September, with venues and public spaces across Limerick opening their doors to host a programme of free late-night creativity and entertainment, as part of an all-island celebration of arts, heritage and culture.

And while it is still some time away, now is the time to start planning your events and activities for the Limerick region!

Limerick City and County Council’s Culture and Arts Office is calling for organisations, groups, venues and participants who would like to host an event on the night to contact them and register their details.

Last year, Limerick hosted more than 80 events in 90 plus locations, drawing an audience of over 21,600 people.

Highlights included medieval horseback archery in King John’s Castle, behind the scenes tours of Henry Street Garda Station, the Pigtown Parade, live music and street performers on Bedford Row, the Ardagh Chalice 150 Festival and book binding workshops in Friars’ Gate, Kilmallock.

Sheila Deegan, Culture and Arts Officer with Limerick City and County Council said: “Culture Night is always great fun and offers the perfect opportunity to showcase the wealth of arts culture that Limerick has to offer. It is a night to celebrate the cultural, artistic and creative communities of our region by inviting existing and new audiences into our galleries, museums, workshops, libraries, studios and in local clubs within communities.”

One of the key aspects of Culture Night is that events are free of charge to ensure that activities and venues are accessible to all members of the public and to help encourage new audiences to engage.

So, if you are part of a cultural organisation, a local club with creative activities or an individual who would like to organise a Culture Night event, Limerick Culture and Arts Office will be there to support your involvement.

You can contact the Limerick Culture & Arts Office at: artsoffice@limerick.ie or telephone 061 557363/ 556370.

By registering your Culture Night event information with Limerick Culture & Arts Office by Friday 19 July your event will be promoted in the Limerick Culture Night Brochure and on the national Culture Night website.

Culture Night is supported by the Department of Culture, Heritage & the Gaeltacht in partnership with Limerick City and County Council.

Closing date for registering your event for the brochure is Friday 19 July 2019 at 5pm.

Full details of the call out are up on Limerick.ie