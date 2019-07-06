Limerick Beef Plan members call for support for Dail protest

THE Beef Plan Movement is holding a protest over the Mercosur deal next Wednesday, July 10, at 11.30am outside the Dail.

The committee of the Limerick Beef Plan Movement will be attending. David Murphy, chairman, said he is hopeful for a good turnout from County Limerick.

“This is a crucial issue and the future of beef farming in Ireland depends upon this trade deal being prevented. A bus will be provided on the day and is subsidised by the Beef Plan Movement. There is a charge of €10.

“This bus will leave Abbeyfeale at a time to be confirmed and will stop at Templeglantine, Newcastle West, Adare and Limerick city,” said Mr Murphy.

If you are interested in travelling on the bus please contact David Murphy 087 6142761; Paddy O’Sullivan 087 8199720; Sean O’Connell 087 1960644; Donal Egan 087 1166720; John Moloney 087 9380346.

As a result of the Mercosur deal the Beef Plan are calling on newly-elected MEPs to show solidarity with rural Ireland and not support Commissioner Phil Hogan’s candidacy for either trade or agricultural portfolios.

“There is an open invitation from the Beef Plan to all farm organisations to join in this protest to show a consolidated position of opposition to this deal,” said Mr Murphy.

Reacting to the outcome of the trade talks with the South American trade bloc Mercosur, IFA president Joe Healy said EU negotiators have “colluded” in a deal that has sold out Irish and European farmers.

Mr Healy said: “This is a bad deal for Ireland and for Irish farmers, it’s a bad deal for the environment and it’s a bad deal for EU standards and consumers.”