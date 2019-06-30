€2m Limerick dairy farm for sale is ‘as good as you would get’

SHERRY Fitzgerald Stack have brought two coveted County Limerick farms of land to the market.

First up is a high quality 144 acre residential farm in Ballylahiff, Newcastle West.

Maurice Stack, auctioneer, described it as one of the best farm holdings to come on the market in the region for quite some time.

“It is a fine farm, fine residence and in a very good location. It is very appealing.

“The land is very well serviced, they have internal roads through all the different sections and it is all in paddocks. It is being sold as a going concern,” said Mr Stack.

The guide price is €1,950,000 and it s being sold by private treaty. The farm is located just off the N21 main Limerick to Kerry route and just 1.5 kms from Newcastle West.

Outbuildings comprise of: 12 unit milking parlour, cubicle house with scrapers for 150 head cows, 45 unit slatted unit, 100 x 60 ft slatted unit, 50 x 60 ft slatted unit, calf shed (5 bay), calving boxes x 2, 50 x 50 ft storage, various other outbuildings.

The spacious home boasts six bedrooms. Ground floor accommodation comprises entrance hallway, lounge/sitting room, kitchen/dining room/lounge area, pantry, utility, shower room with w/c and double bedroom.

There are mature lawns and trees to the front of the residence with a tarmacadam driveway and separate entrance to both the residence and farmyard.

In summing up, Mr Stack says: “It is as good a farm as you would get.”

If ever there was a ‘turn-key’ farm, then this is it.

Separately, Sherry Fitzgerald Stack in Abbeyfeale also have 60 acres of excellent quality grassland at Reens West, Newcastle West.

The lands are bounding the main N21 route with central roadway running through. Mr Stack is guiding at €800,000.

Due to the location, he says there could be further value in time but at the moment it is for agricultural use.

For further information on either holding please contact Sherry Fitzgerald Stack in Abbeyfeale on 068 32087.