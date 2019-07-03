SIPTU supports Limerick activist’s climate change protest

SIPTU organisers Deirdre Canty and Dan O’Neill joined 14-year-old climate change and human rights activist Saoirse Exton outside the Limerick 2030 buildings to call on politicians to take urgent climate action.

Saoirse, who is from Limerick, founded Fridays for Future Limerick as part of a global campaign to call on governments to take action on Climate Change.

Speaking after the protest, SIPTU Industrial Organiser and Advocate Deirdre Canty said: “Climate change is the biggest crisis facing all of us. Workers need to be involved in a just transition to a greener economy. Part of this transition must be better public investment in public transport, sustainable energy and cycling infrastructure.”

Last Friday marked the 18th week of Fridays for Future Limerick’s protests that Saoirse has taken part in.