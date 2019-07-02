WATCH: Consultants sought for key Limerick Twenty Thirty project

REDEVELOPMENT of the former Cleeve's factory has taken a major step forward after Limerick Twenty Thirty announced the start of the process to allow consultants to assist in its development.

The Cleeves Riverside Quarter measures approximately 10 acres and lies on the northern bank of the River Shannon.

It is zoned a city centre area in the City Development Plan, and deemed suitable for a number of uses including commercial, residential and educational.

Limerick Twenty Thirty Strategic Development DAC (LTT) is tasked with delivering a visionary development at the historical site, which has significant socio-economic potential for Limerick and the wider Mid-West region.

The three services sought in the procurement process launched this week are an Architect led Design Team, Project & Cost Management and Planning Consultancy.

LTT has submitted a Contract Notice for the services on e-tenders and the Official Journal of the European Union (OJEU) seeking ‘Suitability Assessment’ submissions from interested applicants for the three individual lots. This is the first stage of a two-phase Restricted Public Procedure, with a closing date of July 31, 2019. Stage two will involve inviting successful shortlisted candidates to submit tenders for the respective appointments.

Limerick Twenty Thirty chief David Conway said: “We have completed the Gardens International project, which is already an award winning development and the Opera Site development is currently at planning. Cleeves is the next major project and this week we have set about getting a team in place to bring this to the next stage by commencing the procurement process.

“Cleeves has enormous potential to become another key stimulant for Limerick and wider Mid-West region. The former industrial site has great historical significance and has some tremendous architectural features also to work off. In terms of scale, this will be one of the biggest city centre developments outside of Dublin. We have set a high standard with Gardens International so Cleeves will be an exciting project to work on.”