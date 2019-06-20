Gardai stop number of motorists in Limerick village holding a mobile while driving

GARDAI stopped 13 motorists in a Limerick village for holding a mobile phone while driving, many of whom were watching videos while driving on the main street.

Taking to social media, An Garda Siochana said that gardai on bike patrol stopped 13 drivers who were holding the mobile phone while driving.

"Many of the motorists were texting or watching videos while driving on the Main Street."

"One motorist was travelling in third gear, texting with both hands and no hands on the steering wheel."

Their excuses? Some said they were looking at maps, "loading a video for my child", "just watching a clip", "only checking the time" and "needed to check the email".

"Take the temptation away from distracted driving - put the phone away," gardai said.

The penalty is €60 and three penalty points, with fixed charge notices issued at the roadside on Limerick gardai's pilot mobilty app.