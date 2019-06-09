Classic run through Limerick for Cancer Society 

CANNONBALL, the event management company, has teamed up with the Irish Cancer Society to bring some Retro road-trip magic to Limerick and raise funds to support the work of the society.

Old-fashioned road trips are trendy again, according to Cannonball founder Alan Bannon who is very pleased to be organising their first ever Retro Cannonball Classic Run in Ireland.

“We are going all out retro and welcoming cars from this golden era to take in stunning drives and world-famous rally routes.

“Classic runs are a longstanding tradition steeped in nostalgia and pop culture and we want to add our own Cannonball twist to make this a truly unforgettable experience for both drivers and spectators,” he explained.

The run will feature cars from the 60s, 70, 80s and early 90s. It kicks off in Kinsale on Friday, July 12, travelling through the Healy Pass, Kenmare, Molls Gap, Inch Beach, Dingle, Slea Head, Conor Pass and Tralee.

On Saturday, July 13, the run and its accompanying roadshow will take in Glin, Foynes, Askeaton and the outskirts of Limerick before finishing at Bunratty Castle in Clare.

Stressing that it will be very much a spectator event and family friendly, Mr Barron said that classic cars, “retain an incurable romance and that is the reason why people do, and always will, love them”.

“They are about the experience, style, exclusivity and craftsmanship, all of which are universal and timeless. They not only appeal to car lovers, but also to lovers of engineering, design, art and history.”

Anybody interested in taking part in the Classic Run should go online to www.cannonball.ie There is an all-inclusive fee of €875 per person sharing which includes hotels, coffee stops lunch, evening meals and entertainment.

