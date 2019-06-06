Bus Eireann reacts to 'pointless act of thuggery' after shelters are damaged in Limerick city

BUS EIREANN has reacted to the “pointless act of thuggery” in which two major sheltered bus stops in Limerick city were severely damaged at the weekend.

The bus stops are located on the inbound and outbound lanes on the Ballinacurra Road outside the Crescent Shopping Centre, and the damage is said to have occurred between Saturday night and Sunday morning.

Earlier images shared on social media showed the glass on the two bus stops completely smashed, with glass shards scattered on the roadside and the footpath.

Posters and timetables embedded within the glass were also damaged.

A spokesperson for Bus Eireann said: “Bus Éireann are aware of damage caused to two of our bus shelters in the Dooradoyle area over the weekend. These shelters do not have a history of having suffered a high level of vandalism since they were built in 2009. Arrangements are being made to fix the shelters as soon as possible.”

Condemning the incident, Metropolitan Mayor, Cllr Daniel Butler said: "I condemn what can only be described as a pointless act of thuggery.

"These are vital pieces of infrastructure to local people, offering shelter from the elements at a very bus stop.

“I would appeal to members of the public who saw anything last night that seemed in any way suspicious, to contact gardai in Roxboro.”

It is not known, yet, the cost of the damage caused.