Several notable speeding detections in Limerick as national clampdown continues

A NUMBER of speeding offences have been detected in Limerick as part of a national clampdown to mark National Slow Down Day.

The 24-hour operation began at 7am this Friday and will continue until 7am on Saturday.

According to the Garda Press Office, there have been a number of notable detections at several locations within the Limerick division.

These include 62km/h in a 50km/h zone on the R527 Ballysimon Road; 69km/h in a 60km/h zone on the N20 at Ballyfookeen, Bruree; 111km/h in a 100km/h zone on the N21 at Blossomhill, Rathkeale and 110km/h in a 100km/h zone on the N21 at Castlematrix, Rathkeale.

#MaySlowDown *UPDATE* Between 7am & 7pm, Gardaí & GoSafe checked 172,406 vehicles. 261 vehicles in excess of speed limit. Notable speeds include: 87km/h in 50km/h Zone on R118 Rock Rd Dublin. 154km/h in 100km/h Zone on N20 Kilmona Grenagh Cork #NationalSlowDownDay pic.twitter.com/BiWl4yBxYG May 24, 2019

Elsewhere, motorists were caught travelling at 110km/h in a 100km/h zone on the N18 at Clonmoney West, Bunratty; 128km/h in a 100km/h zone on the N18 at Cratloe and 61km/h in a 50km/h zone on the N20 at Rathgoggan South, Charleville.

According to gardai, between 7am and 7pm this Friday GoSafe checked 172,406 vehicles and detected 261 vehicles travelling in excess of the applicable speed limit.

“An Garda Síochána, the Road Safety Authority and GoSafe appeal to the public to slow down. Excessive or inappropriate speeding is a major factor in road traffic collisions,” said a spokesperson.