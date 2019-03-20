Gardai at scene of car crash in Limerick city

GARDAI are investigating a road traffic collision in Limerick city this Wednesday morning.

The incident occurred on the inbound lane on Dock Road before Shannonbridge roundabout.

While that route is generally busy in the mornings, AA Roadwatch states that it is "not causing major delays but take care on approach”.

Meanwhile, inbound from Shannon Banks is the busiest route in the city this morning. Delays continue over Athlunkard bridge onto the Corbally Rd and down to Bridge St. Traffic is quite busy from the Parteen direction towards Union Cross.